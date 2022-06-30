Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,162 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in PayPal by 9.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.47. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.