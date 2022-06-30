Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,845 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

