Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Philip Morris International by 32.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.28.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

