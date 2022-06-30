Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $31.21 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $322.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.41.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

