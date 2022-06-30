Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $279.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.38. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

