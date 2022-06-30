Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,728 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Elevance Health by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

ELV stock opened at $485.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.35. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Elevance Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

