Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,433 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $252.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.37. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

