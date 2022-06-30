Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stake Boosted by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.73% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $12,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 42,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA RODM traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $24.71. 9,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,260. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

