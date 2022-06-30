Harvey Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMX traded down $5.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.05. 8,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.44.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

