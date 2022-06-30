Harvey Investment Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,860,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,609. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.80. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $121.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

