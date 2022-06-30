Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $21.42 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up 2.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 19,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

