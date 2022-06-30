Head-To-Head Analysis: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) vs. Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) and Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Worldline shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Worldline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 9.99% 39.83% 8.71% Worldline N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and Worldline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.99 billion 3.38 $547.50 million $4.66 30.88 Worldline $3.14 billion 1.77 $186.99 million N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Worldline.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and Worldline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Worldline 0 0 0 0 N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $182.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.72%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than Worldline.

Volatility and Risk

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldline has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats Worldline on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions; and provides content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services. This segment offers data and analytics solutions; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; financial reporting document composition and management solutions; SEC disclosure and filing services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and portfolio accounting and custody-related services. It also provides business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such as portfolio management, compliance, and operational workflow solutions; and capital market and wealth management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Worldline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, e-consumer and mobility, customer engagement, and mobility and traceability solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and cloud services. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Puteaux, France.

