Head-To-Head Comparison: Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Bridge Investment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Bridge Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.77 billion 1.43 $622.10 million $3.18 7.41 Bridge Investment Group $330.01 million 1.27 $23.23 million $4.84 2.98

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group. Bridge Investment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Bridge Investment Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bridge Investment Group pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Janus Henderson Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bridge Investment Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Janus Henderson Group and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 2 4 0 0 1.67 Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus price target of $35.70, suggesting a potential upside of 51.46%. Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 47.12%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 19.68% 14.95% 10.43% Bridge Investment Group 29.40% 5.41% 3.28%

Summary

Janus Henderson Group beats Bridge Investment Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

