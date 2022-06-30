Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) CFO Kirk Lusk Acquires 10,000 Shares

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) CFO Kirk Lusk bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,050.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HRTG stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.64. 319,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $158.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.74 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 9.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 12.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 311.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 56,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

