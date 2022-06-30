HFG Advisors Inc. Buys 445 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.46. 80,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,946,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several research firms have commented on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

