HFG Advisors Inc. Has $650,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.08. 88,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

