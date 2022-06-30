HFG Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OAS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OAS traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.81. 8,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.55. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

