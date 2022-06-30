Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $259,824.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.10 or 0.01805246 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00188642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00077104 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015978 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

