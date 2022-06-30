High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in June

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.28. 32,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,068. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,162,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

