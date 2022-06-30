Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $301.35 million-$321.99 million.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.13. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nomura cut shares of Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $880,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 30.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $288,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

