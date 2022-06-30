HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HVBTF – Get Rating) dropped 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 1,612,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,960,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.
About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (OTCMKTS:HVBTF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HVBTF)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.