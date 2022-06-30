Hive (HIVE) Price Up 41.8% This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last week, Hive has traded up 41.8% against the dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $236.28 million and $127.63 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002869 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000329 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000220 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2,279% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 428,624,972 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

