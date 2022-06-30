HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $328.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

