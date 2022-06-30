HMS Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Refined Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 2,244 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP stock opened at $213.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

