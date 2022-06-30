HMS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after buying an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after buying an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 454,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.