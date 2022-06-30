HMS Capital Management LLC Has $13.36 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 33,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,915,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $145.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

