HMS Capital Management LLC Has $778,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after buying an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,822,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM opened at $468.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $442.48 and a 200-day moving average of $434.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $477.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.38.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.