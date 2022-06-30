HMS Capital Management LLC Invests $312,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,853,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $132.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

