HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 0.8% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,060,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Copart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 101,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

CPRT stock opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

