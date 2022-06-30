HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 306 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $35.16 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

