Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Trading Down 4.1%

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.3754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

