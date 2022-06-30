Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $90,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,395,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,541,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $173.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.41 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.70.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.15.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.