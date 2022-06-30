Horizon Protocol (HZN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $714,114.07

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $714,114.07 and $60,752.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00193401 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.01539253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016031 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.