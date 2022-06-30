Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $24,181,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.6% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 873,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after buying an additional 247,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 118.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 223,037 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.