Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Up 98.3% in June

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the May 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on Hoth Therapeutics to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOTH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

About Hoth Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

