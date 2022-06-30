Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $408,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.50. 560,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,277,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

