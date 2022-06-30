Howard Financial Services LTD. Makes New $157,000 Investment in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PL. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

PL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,277. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

