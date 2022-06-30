Howard Financial Services LTD. Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

GDX traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $27.64. 524,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,804,025. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

