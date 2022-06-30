Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,467 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 199,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 231.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 109,100 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of PFF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $32.79. 16,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,821. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

