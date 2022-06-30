Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 550 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY)

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,891,000.

Get iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

EMHY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.24. 86,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $51.12.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.