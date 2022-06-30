Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 64,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,864. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.