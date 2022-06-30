Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,648,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 236,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 244,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter.

IGBH traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 83,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,411. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96.

