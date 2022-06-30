Howard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMJ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,987,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,647,000 after buying an additional 1,671,979 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after buying an additional 819,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,687,000 after buying an additional 346,900 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,533,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,175,000 after buying an additional 276,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $3,384,000.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of AMJ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 20,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.16.

