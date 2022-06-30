Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.10. 2,308,872 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.