HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in HP by 4.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 291,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,219 shares of company stock worth $1,819,795. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

