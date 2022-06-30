HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.24-$4.38 EPS.

HPQ stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. 76,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,150,264. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.92.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,795. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

