Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.20-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $177.74. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,949. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.99. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 132,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,285,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

