Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Short Interest Down 58.2% in June

Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the May 31st total of 979,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Hurricane Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. Hurricane Energy has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.16.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

