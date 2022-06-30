i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Down 2.7%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.04 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.04 ($0.05). 136,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 317,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.12.

i-nexus Global Company Profile (LON:INX)

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides Strategy Execution management platform, a cloud-based enterprise-ready software, which empowers executives and professionals with a suite of tools for strategic planning, portfolio execution, and performance tracking.

