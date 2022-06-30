i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Down 2.7%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.04 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.04 ($0.05). 136,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 317,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.12.
i-nexus Global Company Profile (LON:INX)
