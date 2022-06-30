iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 695.6% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITHUF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,858. iAnthus Capital has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital (Get Rating)

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.